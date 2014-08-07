MaiA is on sale now in the UK for £400, and comes complete with nine inputs – meaning you can use it in conjunction with a turntable, CD player, computer and more, plus wireless devices using the built-in aptX Bluetooth (A2DP profile).

Another big plus point from our perspective is its ability to handle high-resolution music files right up to 24-bit/192kHz, thanks to the "high-grade DAC chip" under the cover. High-res music is supported over the coaxial, optical and asynchronous USB connections.

There are nine inputs in total: a pair of RCA phono inputs and two pairs of RCA stereo connections; a 3.5mm stereo jack; one coaxial; two optical; and a USB Type-B. Outputs comprise a 3.5mm mini-jack; a 6.3mm headphone socket and 4mm ø speaker connectors.

Pro-Ject says that while the MaiA has been designed to work with modern music sources, it'll also support traditional hi-fi sources, with the built-in Moving Magnet phono stage based upon the Phono Box design.

The firm claims, predictably enough, to have "put sound quality first", with its low-noise circuitry, Flying Mole amplifier modules and 2 x 25W power output designed to ensure the unit works with a wide range of speakers.

