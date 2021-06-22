Prime Day TV deal: 55-inch Sony LED TV down to nearly half-price

Of all the deals floating around in the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day sales, the discount on the Sony Bravia KD-55XH8196 deserves your particular attention. Don't delay, though, this deal ends at midnight.

Sony's XH81 range of 4K TVs offers a broad range of panel size options but, despite current deals on the 43in and 49in models, it's worth noting they're edge-lit TVs. This 55in model and its larger siblings benefit from direct LED backlighting.

Opting for the bigger sizes also gets you Sony's X-Balanced Speaker system, so you're really getting some very good value here.

Sony Bravia KD-55XH8196 55in LED TV £999 £599 at Amazon

This 2020 direct-lit LED TV is now down to nearly half-price. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, runs the app-packed Android TV OS and features Sony's X-Balanced Speaker system too. Not one we've reviewed but it looks good on paper. Strike now, while stocks last.View Deal

The Sony Bravia KD-55XH8196 gets the company's ice skate-style metal blade stand and a hairline finish bezel along with a matching aluminium remote control. It's a 4K TV with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR support plus there's a huge app offering available through the onboard Android TV OS.

Launched at £999 in 2020, this 55in LED TV is normally available at closer to £700. Although it's not a set we've tested, this Prime Day offer does look like a very decent choice.

