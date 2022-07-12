Prime Day running headphones deal: Bose SoundSport Wireless now just £86

There's no shortage of headphones deals this Prime Day, but here's one for the runners: the Bose SoundSport Wireless have dropped a whopping 43 per cent, from £150 down to £86 (opens in new tab). That's a saving of £64.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless £150 £86 at Amazon (save £64) (opens in new tab)

These are a spectacular pair of wireless headphones, perfect for running or the gym. They earned five stars in our review, with awesome sound quality to boot. The complete package.

The SoundSport Wireless are some of the best running headphones around. They're great all-rounders and combine brilliant sound quality with a sports-friendly design.

Their IPX4 rating means they'll handle water splashing without any trouble, and you don't have to worry if you sweat all over them. The six-hour battery life should be more than enough to cover your daily commute and fitness regime, while their fun and lively sound will keep you entertained through to the finish line.

The Bose sound is perfect for this kind of earphone too – the kind of powerful, punchy bass that might get you running that bit faster. Now you've no excuse for not getting out and pounding the streets.

