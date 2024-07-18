Prime Day is over, but these outstanding Bose buds are still at their lowest price – but for how long?

Even though Prime Day has technically ended, many deals are still hovering around like phantoms. Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market right now, so it's great to see them staying down at a discounted price of £219 at Amazon. That's £81, or 27%, off their usual £300 asking price.

When we originally tested the QC Ultra Earbuds back in October of last year, with Bose's new flagships fully justifying their premium tag thanks to that coveted combination of peerless noise cancelling and rich, satisfying sound. You'll also be pleased to know the price drop applies to all three colours: black, white and the alluringly spiffy "Moonstone Blue".

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £219 at Amazon (save £81)

The kings of noise-cancelling have done it again with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. These noise-busting buds boast class-leading ANC, wonderfully entertaining sound quality, and superb comfort levels, and now they're enjoying a huge discount which shouldn't be ignored. Get them while they're hot!

Five stars

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review retain the same premium feel and swanky Bose design that we've come to expect at this level. During testing, we noted just how comfortable they are to wear for long periods thanks to the super-soft eartips and smooth ergonomics, with neat touch controls making for a slick user experience.

Anyone looking for a hugely entertaining sound from their wireless earbuds will get that and more from the Bose. They're refined-sounding but bring clarity and punch to the party, combining a fine sense of openness with plenty of dynamism and some weighty, controlled bass.

That’s without mentioning the noise-cancelling which is, of course, straight out of the top drawer. They dramatically reduce environmental hubbub (by wireless earbuds standards), which makes them a great portable shout for commuting or travelling. Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time you use them and if you’re a frequent flyer, the Bose will become almost as important to you as your passport and boarding pass. Battery life is a respectable six hours per charge with the case providing an additional 16 hours.

We're not sure how long the Bose will be down at their lowest price. Amazon Prime Day has technically finished, so they could spring back to their usual price at any moment. Check them out or miss out!

