Price crash klaxon! 60% off Sennheiser HD 599 headphones in the Prime Day sale

Glorious news: the Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition headphones are now less than half-price at Amazon, meaning they can be yours for just £69.99 (opens in new tab) / $89.95 (opens in new tab).

That's a whole lot less than the £179.99 / $199.99 asking price!

We probably don't need to tell you that Sennheiser is a legendary name in the world of headphones, so this huge Prime Day discount (opens in new tab) comes as a welcome surprise...

Best Prime Day headphones deal

(opens in new tab) HD 599 SE: £179.99 £69.99 at Amazon (save £110) (opens in new tab)

HD 599 SE: $199.99 $89.95 at Amazon (save $60) (opens in new tab)

The open-backed HD 599 promise a "natural tonal balance" and "spatial presentation", plus comfy velour earpads and detachable cables. US buyers get the option to select an Ivory-tone finish, as well as Special Edition Black.

Like most Sennheiser products, the HD 599 are made from high-quality materials and promise "audiophile grade" sound.

We've not reviewed this particular pair, but it's worth noting that Amazon buyers rate the HD 599 a very reassuring 4.7 out of 5 (opens in new tab). It's also worth remembering that the HD 599 have been around for a few years, so we know they've stood the test of time.

Sennheiser says the open-backed cans boast the firm's own transducers, which are made using aluminium voice coils for "high efficiency, excellent dynamics and extremely low distortion".

You also get two detachable cables in the box (3m with 6.3mm jack, and 1.2m with 3.5mm jack).

The Special Edition Black colour – exclusive to Amazon – is available to UK and US buyers. US buyers can also snag the HD 599 in an Ivory finish, for the same deal price.

When you consider that these headphones were originally £179.99 / $199.99, a discount of up to 61% (opens in new tab) is almost too good to miss. Especially when you consider that Sennheiser makes some of the best audiophile headphones on the market.

