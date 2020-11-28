A 55-inch Samsung TV for just £399 is the best Black Friday cheap TV deal

When it comes bringing the cinema experience home, there's no substitute for size. Typically, though, a big screen commands a big price. Not so the Samsung UE55TU7020, which can now be snapped up for just £399 thanks to this Argos Black Friday deal.

We've not tested this model at this specific size, but we've very much liked the performance-per-pound offering of Samsung 7020-series TVs in the past, and this is undeniably a big screen from a top-notch brand at very low price.

Looking to buy a big TV with a limited budget? You could take a chance on a no-name set, or you could buy a Samsung. The 55-inch TU7020 is available for just £399 in the Black Friday sales. It's a 4K LCD model that supports various HDR formats and packs every app you could possibly need into its excellent operating system.View Deal

If you like the sound of the Samsung TU7020 but 55 inches isn't quite the right size for you, you'll be pleased to learn that its available in loads more, ranging from 43 inches right up to 75 inches. You'll find the lowest price on a number of other versions below.

There are obviously limits to what you can expect from a big TV costing as little as this, but you might be surprised by the completeness of the UE55TU7020 package.

This is a 4K LCD set that supports HDR10, HLG and Samsung's own HDR10+ format. It's also got the same Tizen operating system as Samsung's flagship sets, which means the TU7020 is going to be lovely to use and absolutely packed with streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and a whole lot more.

There are just two HDMI sockets, which is something to bear in mind if you've got lots of sources, but one of those sockets does support eARC for the connection of a compatible soundbar.

All in all, this looks like terrific value for money.

