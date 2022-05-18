Porsche Design announces Dolby Atmos-equipped Soundbar PD890

Porsche Design has unveiled its new 3D Dolby Atmos-equipped Soundbar PD890, which will be available to buy from 1st June. The luxury design brand, whose aim is to bring the class, sophistication and cutting edge design work of its cars "to everyday life", has developed this soundbar in-house, much like its existing wireless earbuds, wireless speaker and Soundbar PD870.

The new Soundbar PD890 has an impressive set of features on paper with a 5.1.2 3D surround sound set-up complete with an integrated subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support, with Dolby Atmos’ overhead sound coming from a set of rotating, upward-firing speakers. It also has a thorough suite of connectivity options including the usual Bluetooth, optical and USB, as well as HDMI eARC. There is even a 4K passthrough HDMI port, ideal for hooking up a next-generation console or 4K streaming device.

While sound is obviously a key factor with a good soundbar, it's also worth noting that the design looks great too. The soundbar looks modern and sleek, understated yet classy. The rotating speakers are both functional and very cool, capturing the essence of the sports cars that the design is based upon.

The other thing it shares with the company’s acclaimed vehicles is a hefty price tag. The Soundbar PD890 retails for £880 / $1190 (around AU$1555), which puts it in steep competition with some other great Dolby Atmos equipped soundbars including the Sonos Arc.

