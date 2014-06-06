The market for wireless sound systems that stream music from smartphones and tablets is one that appears to be ever-expanding, a trend that has been capitalised on by Poet Audio.

Pandoretta is the latest product from the Austrian high-end manufacturer and boasts a 360-degree mono concept claimed to deliver an "unmatched authentic sound reproduction".

The system has now launched in the UK with a price tag of €3490 – £2385 – and incorporates four neodymium tweeters; two bass/midrange speakers; and a bass chassis Kevlar cone, plus a 170W amplifier.

It will stream music from your mobile device using aptX Bluetooth and AirPlay, while the Pandoretta is also able to connect to Sonos Connect or your TV through one of two analogue inputs.

A team comprising Poet Audio engineers, musicians and Austrian designer Thomas Feichtner have worked on the development of the Pandoretta, which comes with an optional pedestal.

The pedestals come in either solid oak or nut, while the Pandoretta itself sports a design combining stainless steel on the exterior and internal chambers built out of wood.

A Poet Audio spokesperson said: "Poet Audio offers a new solution by designing a sophisticated sound system that is easily integrated into any living space, creating a relaxed ambience."

Pandoretta is available from one of two London retailers – Robert Taussig and Tillman Domotics – or online by visiting the Poet Audio website.

