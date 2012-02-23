New from Phiaton are these PS 500 headphones, the top model in the company's Primal Series, yours for £170 from Amazon or iheadphones.co.uk.

The closed-back design features 4cm Titanium driver technology combined with an "innovative rear enclosure that reduces the sonic coloration often associated with closed-back designs".

A padded headband, burnished aluminium and black finish and leather outer cup housings are all intended to give a premium look and feel. The 3m cable is sheathed in a braided cloth covering.

Frequency response is 5Hz to 30kHz, impedance is 32 ohms and sensitivity 102dB/w/m.

