Panasonic, one of the London 2012 Olympic sponsors, is to run a 3D Cinema Roadshow in 43 UK cinema foyers starting on May 20th, to celebrate the opening of Pirates of the Caribbean 4.

The roadshow will run for 27 weeks and an Olympic Games themed Full HD 3D theatre will be installed in Vue, Odeon and Cineworld cinemas on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Cinema-goers will be able to view archived Olympic Games footage in 3D on a Panasonic 3D screen.

They'll also have the chance to win tickets to London 2012 Olympic events, and to take advantage of promotional offers in conjunction with John Lewis and Panasonic Stores.

For further details and full roadshow schedule visit facebook.com/panasonicUK.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook