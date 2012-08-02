The Titanic boxset includes 2D and 3D Blu-ray discs, and is offered with Panasonic's 2012 Blu-ray players, Blu-ray home theatre systems and Blu-ray recorders. The specific models included in the promotion are:
Blu-ray players:
DMP-BDT120EB, DMP-BDT220EB, DMP-BDT320EB, DMP-BBT01EBK, DMP-BDT500EB
Blu-ray players with HDD:
DMR-PWT420EB, DMR-PWT520EB
Blu-ray recorder:
DMR-BWT720EB
Blu-ray home theatre systems:
SC-BTT590EBK, SC-BTT490EBK, SC-BTT290EBK, SC-BTT190EBK, SC-BTT282EBK, SC-BTT182EBK
In addition to the Titanic boxset, buyers will also continue get Avatar in both 2D and 3D Blu-ray versions as part of a joint bundle.
Visit the Panasonic website for further details. The promotion runs from August 2nd to December 31st 2012, while stocks last. The Titanic Blu-ray set is redeeemable from September 10th.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter