Panasonic has announced the HX35 earphones, a lightweight on-ear model available in a range of colours.

Due to go on sale in January 2012, the headphones will be available in white, black, red, blue and purple.

The design looks smart and minimal, though Panasonic's claim that the colours have been influenced by 19th century traditional Japanese drawing (Ukiyoe) seems something of a stretch.

A closed-back design, the headphones should keep noise leakage to a minimum compared to open-back designs, so ideal if you prefer not to annoy everyone in earshot.

Due out in January 2012, the Panasonic HX35 earphones will cost £20.

