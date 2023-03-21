Over AU$10,000 in hi-fi prizes up for grabs at the 2023 Australian Hi-Fi Show!

By Sound+Image, Australian Hi-Fi
published

Love hi-fi? Here’s another great reason to attend our Sydney show in April

Hi-fi and AV enthusiasts take note: the 2023 Australian Hi-Fi Show is just around the corner! Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab) for the huge three-day event, which runs from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30. With over 40 major hi-fi and audiovisual brands in attendance, we’ll be showcasing some of the hottest audio and AV gear in the world in suites at the Novotel Sydney Central hotel (opens in new tab).

If you’re looking for another good reason to come along, attendees will also have the chance to win some of the latest gear from Perreaux, Richter, Denon, Bowers & Wilkins, AudioQuest and Yamaha, including:

Perreaux VP4 phono pre-amp
RRP AU$8,800
The Perreaux VP4 is the ultimate phono pre-amplifier, with support for MM and MC cartridges, balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA connections, RIAA and IEC-RIAA standards, and stereo and mono playback. And, of course, the performance to boot.

Richter Merlin 6 loudspeakers
RRP AU$1,100
These wonderfully musical, compact and Australian-designed bookshelf speakers will make you want to dig fervently through those record and CD collections, or queue up your favourites in your favourite music-streaming service.

Denon Home 250 wireless speaker
RRP AU$699
The stunning Denon Home 250 wows as a singular speaker with its expansive soundstage and streaming smarts. Pair it with another Home 250 for stereo sound, or combine it with other HEOS products to get whole-home music via multi-room functionality.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones
RRP AU$599
In these stylish over-ear headphones, custom-designed 40mm drive units and 24-bit-capable wireless platform combine for a truly immersive listening experience that allows you to hear more of what the artist wants you to.

AudioQuest Red River 2m RCA-RCA interconnect
RRP AU$425
A superbly made audio interconnect for connecting your hi-fi sources while retaining musical integrity, with solid long-grain copper conductors for the cleanest sound and a metal-layer noise-dissipation system that minimises RF interference.

Yamaha TW-E3B wireless earbuds
RRP AU$299
From a studio session with your favourite artist to the best seat at a live concert, hear every detail with lifelike realism. These extraordinary earbuds combine Yamaha’s acoustic and electric technologies, allowing them to defy the sonic limitations of their compact housings.

How to enter

Every ticketholder will receive a competition entry card upon collection of their wristband/s. Here’s how you can get yourself in the running:

Entries will be judged by our team of audio and AV experts, with the six most impressive answers selected to win a prize. Winners will be announced on May 30, 2023.

For your chance to pick up one of these great hi-fi products, grab your ticket to the 2023 Australian Hi-Fi Show (opens in new tab) in Sydney now!

Click here for full competition terms & conditions.

Sound+Image

