Tickets on sale now: Join us at the Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 in Sydney!

The Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 is coming to Sydney next April, giving audiophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts the opportunity to see and hear the latest and greatest kit from all around the world.

Adult - AU$40

Pensioner - AU$30

Student/Concession - AU$20 2 DAY PASS:

Adult - AU$30

Pensioner - AU$22.50

Student/Concession - AU$15 1 DAY PASS:

Adult - AU$20

Pensioner - AU$15.50

Brought to you by Australian Hi-Fi, What Hi-Fi? and Sound+Image magazines, the brand-new show is a three-day celebration of the hi-fi and AV industries, with 40 exhibitors poised to display and demo a wide range of kit from over 100 reputable brands.

And if your ears (or chequebooks) are exhausted, the dedicated teams behind the three magazines that bring you the latest equipment reviews, news and features all year round will be on-hand to answer any questions you may have.

The Australian Hi-Fi Show 2023 will take place on the Friday 28th, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April at the 4.5-star boutique Novotel Sydney Central hotel (opens in new tab), located right in the heart of the city in Thomas Street, Haymarket (opens in new tab).

Show floorplan

Full exhibitors list (alphabetical)

Absolute Hi End

Brands represented by Absolute Hi End

Magico (opens in new tab)

Goldmund (opens in new tab)

Jeff Rowland (opens in new tab)

Marten (opens in new tab)

Bel Canto (opens in new tab)

What to expect

Distributor Absolute High End’s comprehensive portfolio features some of the very best in high-end hi-fi from around the world, with internationally famed audio brands Magico, Goldmund, Jeff Rowland, Marten and Bel Canto among the many jewels in its very ornate crown. Expect a sublime showcase of stereo sound inside the walls of Room 18.

Where? Room 18

Audio Marketing

Brands represented by Audio Marketing

Musical Fidelity (opens in new tab)

Triangle (opens in new tab)

Stax (opens in new tab)

Inakustiks (opens in new tab)

What to expect

Distributor Audio Marketing’s brands from around the world have a collectively rich heritage and world-renowned status in high-end audio. Britain’s Musical Fidelity represents the best of analogue and digital audio; Japan’s Stax exploits electrostatic technology to produce some of the world’s best headphones; Triangle continues to make waves with its ‘Made in France’ loudspeakers; and Germany’s In-akustiks is one of the most discerning luxury cable makers you’ll come across.

Where? Level 1 - Opposite Reception & Room 2

Avation

Brands represented by Avation

Vivid Audio (opens in new tab)

Zapitti (opens in new tab)

What to expect

Vivid Audio speakers – designed by Laurence Dickie, the designer of the famed Bowers & Wilkins Nautilus speaker – will be armed with its out-of-this-world Giya and Kaya models. "Almost every part and component of each Vivid Audio loudspeaker is unique and not to be found in any other loudspeaker," says the company, so the show will be a great chance to hear some of the most extraordinarily distinctive speakers on the planet. Zapitti will be present to whet the appetite of any movie fan who dreams of having their own home cinema, too, with its 4K HDR library players/servers and entertainment hub ready to take for a spin.

Where? Ground Floor - Elizabeth Bay Room

March Audio

What's on display

Proudly handbuilt in Albany in Western Australia, March Audio’s range of speakers, amplifiers and cables promise “superb technical performance and sound at modest prices”. Only four years old, the new-kid-on-the-block was born out of owner Alan March’s career-long experience in engineering and passion for hi-fi and has already picked up a Sound+Image award for its P452 power amplifier.

Where? Ground Floor - Lavender Bay Room

Hisense

What's on display

Hisense will be lighting up the show with its unmissable L9G 4K TriChroma Laser TV, demonstrating what such a living room-friendly projection/screen combo is capable of when it can deliver a 120-inch image showing over one billion colours and an eye-popping, daylight-friendly brightness of 3,000 lumens.

Where? Level 1 - Bennelong Point Room

National AV Solutions

Brands represented by National AV Solutions

Parasound (opens in new tab)

GoldenEar (opens in new tab)

Torus Power (opens in new tab)

What's on display

Parasound and GoldenEar will be armed with a two-channel system that's not only handsome but also shows off both brand's prowess in their respective amplification and speaker fields. The Parasound NewClassic pre/power combination will be driving GoldenEar's BRX (Bookshelf Reference X), a compact, high-performance bookshelf speaker beautifully finished in a hand-rubbed piano black lacquer. Also distributed by National AV Solutions, Torus Power will also be demonstrating what benefits its Toroidal Isolation Power Transformers can bring to high-end systems.

Where? Room 3

Perreaux Audio

Brands represented by Perreaux Audio

Perreaux (opens in new tab)

Dutch & Dutch (opens in new tab)

GeerFab Audio (opens in new tab)

Amphion (opens in new tab)

Benchmark (opens in new tab)

Ferrum (opens in new tab)

What's on display

Currently to be confirmed - stay tuned for updates.

Where? Lower Ground Floor - Shell Cove Room & Spring Cove Room

Richter

What's on display

One of Australia’s oldest loudspeaker manufacturers, having been founded in 1986 by Ralph Waters, Richter is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year (and has new Special Edition Black versions of select speakers to commemorate it). It’s a national favourite in the hi-fi and home cinema speaker and subwoofer market and winner of several Sound+Image awards, so a Richter demonstration is never to be missed.

Where? Room 9

Serhan+Swift

What's on display

Serhan+Swift won’t have to travel far to bless visitors to the show with its speaker expertise. The Sydney-based manufacturer is the brainchild of speaker designer Brad Serhan (who founded founded Orpheus Loudspeakers in 1984) and engineer Morris Swift, who, with 100 years of combined experience, has produced its acclaimed ‘mu’ speakers. The Greek letter ‘mu’ (pronounced "mew") is used in science and engineering to mean "micro" or one millionth and here signifies a deceptively small speaker whose size belies its big sound.

Where? Room 10

Synergy Audio Visual

Brands represented by Synergy Audio Visual

McIntosh (opens in new tab)

Sonus Faber (opens in new tab)

What's on display

A formidable duo from the McIntosh Group, US electronics giant McIntosh and Italian speaker virtuoso Sonus Faber will be teaming up to demo two-channel systems that show off the best of what each brand has to offer. With McIntosh’s trademark blue-lit power meters sandwiched by Sonus Faber’s artisnal wood towers, expect distributor Synergy Audio Visual’s exhibiting room to look as good as it sounds.

Where? Room 7

Sound United

Brands represented by Sound United

Bowers & Wilkins (opens in new tab)

Boston Acoustics (opens in new tab)

Denon (opens in new tab)

Marantz (opens in new tab)

Definitive Technology (opens in new tab)

Polk (opens in new tab)

Classé (opens in new tab)

What's on display

With an arsenal of audio brands in its prolific catalogue, Sound United will be descending on Sydney with the latest and greatest hi-fi and home cinema kit spanning a range of applications and budgets. Expect classic Denon and Marantz electronics, speakers by British stalwart Bowers & Wilkins, and much more besides from the group’s US and Canadian household names and audio specialists.

Where? Level 1 - Port Jackson Room

Wavetrain Cinemas

Brands represented by Wavetrain Cinemas

Elementi Audio (opens in new tab)

What's on display

For over a year, home cinema fit-out specialist Wavetrain Cinemas has used Elementi Audio as its exclusive high-end solution for its install projects. Elemeni is a digital active speaker designed specifically for custom home cinema use and is bound to shake the demo room with its ‘Fire’ and ‘Air’ speaker ranges, ‘Earth’ subwoofers and ‘Water’ Dolby Atmos speakers, which are driven by external power amplifier components designed to be mounted against the cinema walls, adjacent to the speakers.

Where? Ground Floor - Watsons Bay Room

Yamaha Music

What's on display

Household hi-fi name Yamaha will have no shortage of high-end product to show off, though it will no doubt be keen to demonstrate its forthcoming generation of hi-fi components from its 2000 Series, alongside esteemed members from its flagship 5000 Series.

Where? Rooms 4 and 5

