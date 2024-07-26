Our Price is back, and it's having a hi-fi sale to celebrate

High street retailer Our Price is back in business, and it's holding a launch sale to celebrate. There's currently 10 per cent off all hi-fi and audio equipment – just enter the code JULY10 at checkout. The sale lasts until 31st July.

Our pick of the kit has to be the Pro-Ject Jukebox E1, which drops from £598.95 to £539.06 at Our Price. That's a discount of £59.89.

Pro-Ject Jukebox E1 was £598.95 now £539.06 at Our Price (save £59.89)

Just enter the code JULY10 at checkout and the discount will be yours. Improvements over the Award-winning Jukebox E include a new tonearm, sub-platter drive system and more convenient switching between 33 and 45 RPM speeds.

We haven't reviewed the Jukebox E1, but its predecessor, the Jukebox E, was an Award winner. This model features a new tonearm, new sub-platter drive system and more convenient switching between 33 and 45 RPM speeds. It also has plenty of the original's features, including Bluetooth for playing tunes from a phone or laptop, while the integrated phono stage, pre-amplifier and power amplifier mean you don't need separates, just add speakers and you're away. You can buy it with speakers too.

It also boasts a CNC-machined wood chassis, aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, alongside a 50W per-channel Class D amplifier. The tonearm comes pre-set and balanced, making it a cinch to set up: just attach the drive belt, slot in the platter and plug it into the mains.

Our Price also stocks the Pro-ject Dark Side Of The Moon turntable, the Triangle Borea BR08 and BR10, and some Aiwa headphones and portable speakers, for a real retro kick. And they're all discounted by the same 10 per cent until the end of the month.

Our Price was one of the biggest names in high street audio from the 1970s until it closed in 2004. It has returned as an online-only shop, though the CEO has promised that high street outlets will also open "once we have enough investment".

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year, HMV retook its flagship Oxford Street space

Here are 15 of the best vinyl records to test your turntable

The What Hi-Fi? team on the first vinyl records they ever bought