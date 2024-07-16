Our favourite AVR drops to a new lowest price this Prime Day – save over £200

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while home cinema deals haven't flown in quite as much as TV deals or wireless headphone deals, there are certainly a few worthy offers that we think should be on your radar.

Case in point, this Sony AVR deal drops the price to the lowest we've seen it. At just £795, the Sony TA-AN1000 is currently £204 cheaper than its original asking price, making it a home cinema bargain in our eyes. This Product of the Year-winning home cinema amplifier is a gem, delivering an energetic and rich performance, with an intuitive setup process and smooth operation.

It's a strong performer that we've endorsed time and time again, so if you're in the market for a new AVR, then this might just be the one for you.

Best Sony TA-AN1000 deal

Sony TA-AN1000 was £999 now £795 at Amazon (save £204)

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed it with our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023. And now, it's £200 cheaper – grab it quick.

Five stars

The TA-AN1000 is flexible enough to work with your system, offering seven channels of power amplification that can be configured as a 7.1 set-up or a 5.1.2 for Dolby Atmos.

With all channels driven, Sony claims the receiver is capable of 85W per channel, putting it on par with competition from the Denon AVC-X3800H. That receiver also currently sells for about £500 more the Sony at this price (although does have two extra channels of power amplification).

The AN1000 won't disappoint in the HDMI department either, with two HDMI outputs with eARC and six HDMI inputs. All of these HDMIs can handle VRR and ALLM, but it's worth noting that only two of the inputs (and both of the outputs) are compatible with 4K/120Hz and 8K/60Hz signals.

There's support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision formats, plus it also plays nicely with IMAX Enhanced. It's similarly generous in its audio format support, with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Sony 360 Audio, plus there's wireless playback available via Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Chromecast and AirPlay 2. Sonos users can even hook this up to their multiroom setup, thanks to Works with Sonos compatibility.

As for its performance? In our review, we steeped high praise on it indeed, stating simply that "this amplifier ticks all our boxes".

We noted how its "crisp, precise and punchy sound strikes a nearly perfect balance", and praised it for its ability to "elevate every movie and song we throw at it". Not only that, but its sleek design and good feature set ties together with its performance to make it incredibly easy to recommend.

If you’re looking to buy an amp at this level, then we had already labelled the Sony TA-AN1000 as a no-brainer last year – but now, with over £200 off? It's nothing short of a bargain.

MORE:

Read our full review of the Sony TA-AN1000

Why not check out our pick of the best AV receivers we've tested

And get top tips on how to set up your AV receiver and get the best sound