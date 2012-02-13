Completing Onkyo's first announcement of 2012 home cinema products is a trio of receiver/speakers packages, starting at just £300 and launched alongside four new home cinema receivers.

All three systems use the company's Wide Range Amplifier Technology, 192kHz/24-bit digital to analogue conversion from Burr-Brown and discrete output stages, support 3D and Audio Return Channel, provide four HDMI inputs and one output, and have an overlaid on-screen display for set-up and adjustments.

The entry level HT-S3505 (pictured above) will sell for £300 when it arrives in March, and has high-gloss left and right speakers, centre and rear speakers and a subwoofer with a 16cm downward-firing driver. It also has Onkyo's rear-mounted Universal Port to which can be added the company's iPod/iPhone dock or DAB+ tuner module.

The £500 HT-S4505 (above) also arrives next month, and adds a front-mounted USB for flash drives or iPods/iPhones, Audyssey 2EQ room correction, Dynamic EQ loudness correction and Dynamic Volume, and an active subwoofer with an 80W onboard amplifier.

Sitting at the top of the line-up, and here in April is the HT-S6505, which will sell for £650. It has a network capable receiver, able to stream content stored locally, internet radio stations, subscription services such as Spotify and cloud music providers such as MP3tunes

The system also features Onkyo's new InstaPrevue, which can show thumbnails of what's being received on all six of its HDMI ports.

It can be controlled by a free Onkyo Remote App running on iOS or Android devices, has a front-panel USB input, can play music into a second zone, and has the company's 'Q- button, which overlays a simplified Quick Set-Up menu over what's being watched.

All three systems will be available with black or silver receivers.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook