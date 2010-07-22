The Onkyo CS-545UK system (pictured) – comprising the CS-545UKD receiver and D-045 speakers – will be available for £349 from September, or you can pick up the CR-545UKD receiver on its own for £249.

Available in black or silver, the micro has a CD player, integrated, certified iPhone/iPod dock, DAB+/FM/AM tuner and a built-in iPhone/iPod dock.

If that's not enough, there's a USB input, headphone jack and a subwoofer pre-out crammed in (delicately we're sure) to the slimline box.

You'll have two channels each capable of 50 watts of power, plus sleep, alarm functions and timer record. The D-045 2-way speakers have a new crossover, 2.5cm soft dome tweeter and a 12cm mid/bass driver.

Joining the CS-545UK system on the roster is the two-box CS-1045DAB. Comprising a tuner/amplifier and a CD player, this system is also available with or without the D-145 speakers.

The tuner/amplifier uses similar VLSC (Vector Linear Shaping Circuit) technology as that employed in Onkyo's A-5VL stereo amplifier as well as a 24-bit/192kHz Burr-Brown stereo DAC.

There's a total output of 2 x 70 watts, sturdy build and design, digital and analogue inputs, a headphone out, MM phono stage and DAB+/AM/FM tuners.

And you can use your iPhone/iPod happily with this larger system, too, here via a front-mounted, works with iPhone certified USB port.

The CD player meanwhile employs a 24-bit/192kHz Wolfson DAC, while the speakers have a 2.5cm tweeter and a 12cm bass driver.

This larger system is due out at the end of August, with the CS-1045DAB selling for £700 with the speakers or £600 for just the receiver and CD player. All the main units are available in silver or black.

