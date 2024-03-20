One of LG's best-value OLED TVs has had its price crash with Amazon's Spring Deal Days

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is now underway, so we'll be covering all the best hi-fi and AV discounts over the next five days!



If you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV there’s no need to wait, with the 65-inch 2023 LG B3 currently down to just £1219, its lowest price yet. If that screen size is too large though, the 55-inch version of the B3 has also had a nice drop in price, now available for £899. But don't delay, there are only about ten models of each size left for order!

The LG B3 was released back in April 2023. The 65-inch variant launched at £2699 and has seen some significant price drops over the last few months. This most recent price slash brings the launch price down by over 50 per cent – that’s a solid discount on a 4K OLED TV released less than a year ago.

LG B3 2023 65-inch OLED TV <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FLG-OLED-B3-Smart-2023%2Fdp%2FB0BYKCTBV4%2Fref%3Dsr_1_36%3Fcrid%3D3615H4PHOU89Z%26keywords%3DLG%252Btv%26qid%3D1696849273%26sprefix%3Dlg%252Btv%252Caps%252C191%26sr%3D8-36%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank">was £2699 now £1219 at Amazon (save £1373)

We haven’t tested out LG’s B3, however, we gave the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-c3-oled65c3" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">65-inch C3 a four-star review, while the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/lg-g3-oled65g3" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">65-inch G3 model earned a five-star rating. Both earned praise for their natural, balanced picture. Now with this latest discount, the 65-inch B3 model is just £1219, making it even cheaper than the highly rated C3.

The C3 received a couple of price drops since we reviewed it, which remedied the main issue somewhat. However, it’s also worth noting that the B3 is still cheaper, sitting £250 below the 65-inch C3 which is currently priced at £1458.

The B3 features LG’s ‘a7 AI Processor 4K Gen6’ picture processor and supports HDR formats including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. There’s also 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM on board which is great if you're a PS5 or Xbox Series X user.

On the audio side, there’s Dolby Atmos support and LG's AI Sound Pro feature, which aims to virtually mix audio to create the effect of a 5.1.2 surround speaker system.

LG’s B3 features four HDMI ports with two specified as HDMI 2.1 connections. Port three handles eARC connections for soundbars and other audio gear.

Are you looking for the best deal on a 2023 LG OLED TV? Perhaps these B3 discounts are just what you're after!

