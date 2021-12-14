Official coloured covers for the PS5 will finally be available in January 2022

They won't be ready in time for the holidays, but Sony has just revealed the newest official colours set to join the PS5 family of colour accessory offerings.

In addition to the previously released Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense controller options, there will soon be Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple to select from. The latest galaxy-inspired colours will launch globally starting in January 2022 at participating retailers, and you can even see the new hues in motion below:

As you'll have spotted, Sony is also introducing new PS5 console covers to match the galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colours, in all five colourways.

Aside from being a lovely change from your Glacier White console, the new console covers are apparently very easy to use – you simply remove your original PS5 console covers and click your new ones into place.

Said console covers will be available for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition and, as you'd expect, they are sold separately from the PS5 console and DualSense controller.

According to the Playstation Blog, in the US, UK, France, and Germany, some of these new items will be available via early access if you shop with Sony Direct, including the DualSense wireless controller in Galactic Purple, which you will be able to buy there from 14th January (while stocks last), and will be available elsewhere from 11th February.

Had your heart set on a PS5 console cover in Midnight Black or Cosmic Red, to go with your new Midnight Black or Cosmic Red DualSense controller? Availability starts on 21st January directly through Sony, and via other retailers from 18th February.

Prices? It's $55 (around £40 / AU$75) for the console cover, and $75 (approximately £55 / AU$105) for the controller. Something to chase away the January blues, perhaps...

