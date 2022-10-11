Noise-cancelling headphones deal: Bose 700 now nearly half price

The Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are Bose's top-of-the-range pair of over-ear headphones, but they have just hit a new low price. In the UK, they have dropped a whopping 40 per cent, from £299 to £179 (opens in new tab), while in the US, they have come down from $379 to $269 (opens in new tab).

Both are great prices on a great pair of headphones. In fact, the UK price is lower than during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Bargain.

Best Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deal

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones £299 £179 at Amazon (save £120) (opens in new tab)

The Bose 700 headphones deliver good sound quality, great noise cancelling, a 20-hour battery life and superb comfort, all for a temptingly low price.

(opens in new tab) Bose 700 wireless headphones $379 $269 at Amazon (save $110) (opens in new tab)

The US deal isn't quite as sizeable as at Amazon UK, but it still saves you more than $100. The Bose 700 launched in 2019, but can still mix it up with the best of them.

The tasty saving gets you pair of Bose's most premium wireless noise-cancelling cans with crystal clear sound, 20 hours of payback per charge, a super-comfortable design and intuitive touch controls.

We gave the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 a very positive four-star review due to their superb noise-cancelling skills, energetic sound and comfortable yet stylish design.

They are also incredibly intuitive to use: touch controls let you take the helm with regards to music playback, battery check and a few other nifty features, while summoning a voice assistant is done via the push button on the right ear cup.

There are an incredible 11 levels of noise cancellation to choose from (0-10), giving you unparalleled control over how much sound you block out. Going for a run? Choose one of the lower levels so you can still hear traffic. Bedding down for a nap? Crank it up to 10 and gently drift off to the land of nod.

The only downside is that they don't sound quite as good as the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are also currently on sale at Amazon. But today's price drop certainly makes the Bose 700 more tempting than ever.

