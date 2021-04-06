Next Apple TV tipped for silky smooth 120Hz frame rate

The new Apple TV is said to boast support for 120Hz frame rates – a capability you won't find on any current Apple TV models. Details are thin on the ground, but the development could herald smoother gaming and a more responsive user interface.

According to 9to5Mac, the beta version of Apple's upcoming tvOS 14.5 software contains multiple references to '120HZ' and 'supports 120Hz' – the current Apple TV 4K set-top box is limited to 4K@60Hz resolution.

There have been rumours of a new Apple TV launching as soon as this month for some time. Recent leaks have tipped Apple's next set-top box for a redesigned Siri remote control, HDMI 2.1, spatial audio, improved Apple Arcade integration and a speedier A14 Bionic chipset.

This latest development adds weight to the rumour that the new Apple TV will double up as a top-tier games console. In fact, some analysts claim Apple's next set-top box could give the likes of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (both of which offer 4K@120Hz support) a run for their money.

Given that most of the best gaming TVs already support 120Hz and HDMI 2.1, it could be that the forthcoming flagship Apple TV is upping its gaming game, so to speak.

The new Apple TV isn't the only Cupertino-designed device tipped for a higher refresh rate either. The iPhone 13, which is expected to break cover in September, is said to use a range of LTPO displays with 120Hz support.

