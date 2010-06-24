The SD Association has announced two new high-speed performance symbols for SDXC and SDHC memory cards and devices.

The first symbol identifies devices with a new "ultra high speed" bus-interface performance up to 104Mbps, and the second symbol identifies SD cards and products with the ability to support real-time video recording.

These new performance symbols are used exclusively on SDXC and SDHC products.

"With more than 2.5 billion SD memory cards in the market today, the new high-speed performance capabilities will co-exist with earlier SD memory cards still used by consumers, as those older cards are still compatible with the newest devices," says the SD Association.

You can watch these two explanatory videos for further info.

