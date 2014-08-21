The market research company has published its UltraHD via Satellite, 2nd Edition report, which predicts that there will be more than 820 satellite channels screening 4K content worldwide by 2025, with Direct to Home (DTH) driving that growth.

It has also been forecast that all regions of the world will receive some Ultra HD content – via DTH, cable TV headends and IPTV providers, although NSR's research confirmed Ultra HD will be a "solid niche market" in the medium term.

NSR analyst and report author Alan Crisp said: "In years past, and with previous technological advancements relating to TV content, we have seen a number of hurdles – not least of which has been the prohibitively high cost for end-users to attain TVs suitable for new content.

"With HD about 15 years ago, this was a major sticking point. Conversely, with Ultra HD, this hurdle is eroding quickly, with UHD compatible TV sets reducing in price to as low as US$1,000 today."

