Technology which makes your television picture sharper, and reduces the amount of power needed to run it? Sounds like witchcraft to us.

But a team of researchers at the University of Central Florida’s College of Optics and Photonics (CREOL) claims to have developed a technology that can achieve a resolution density of 1500 pixels per inch on an Apple Retina Display screen - which currently has a density of 500 pixels.

The complex science revolves around the ability of blue-phase liquid crystal to be switched ten times faster than the nematic liquid crystals currently found in LCD screens.

This allows each LED colour (red, green and blue) to be sent through the liquid crystal at different times. The sub-millisecond response is so quick that our eyes 'see' white, eliminating the need for colour filters.

The researchers used an electrode structure to allow the electric field to penetrate the liquid crystal deeper, meaning that a lower voltage is needed to power each pixel.

Shin-Tson Wu, lead researcher on the project, said a working prototype of the technology could be demonstrated as early as next year.

Via TechRadar

MORE: HDR TV: What is it? How can you get it?