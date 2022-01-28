Netflix adds HDR and HD support for Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a phones

Netflix now supports HDR and HD picture quality on Google's latest Pixel phones. Both picture formats are now available on the Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 5a.

The Netflix support page was updated to reflect the changes (spotted by Android Police).

The Pixel 6 phones came out at the end of 2021, but the Pixel 5a has been available since August. So owners have had to wait since then to get HD-quality Netflix on their phones.

Officially, at least – there's always a chance Netflix made HD quality streams available before now, but if it did, it didn't make any kind of official announcement on the matter. Even now, it has just quietly updated its support page.

Of course you can only get the benefit of HDR from supported content. HDR stands for high dynamic range – it creates a larger difference between the light and dark parts of the picture, giving the image more depth. Which should make Squid Game even more horrifying.

Still, it will be good news for Netflix customers in the US, who recently had their subscription prices rise. At least some of them are getting a bit more functionality for their monthly outlay.

