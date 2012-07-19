Just announced is the NAD C 546BEE CD player, in shops now at £499.

A bigger brother to the C 545BEE, which remains on sale, the new model is the result of a thorough overhaul of the audio circuitry and component selection, which the company says improves low frequencies and overall precision and detail.

In addition the player has a USB input able to play content at up to 384kbps from external media, uses a 24-bit DAC and separate power regulation for its analogue and digital sections, and will play CD, CD-R/RW and MP3/WMA formats.

