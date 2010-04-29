The company's third quarter results (for the nine months to 31 March 2010) show that over one in four of Sky's customers now have Sky+HD, some 2.5m homes in all.

With the launch of Sky Sports 4 HD Sky now claims there's 'over 10,000 hours' of HD sport available in 2010. Next Thursday sees the launch of Sky News HD, the 40th channel to join the platform, and Sky aims to deliver 50 HD channels by the end of 2010.

Sky recently standardised its set-top strategy. All new and upgrading customers receive a Sky+HD box, with those subscribing to the £10 a month HD channel pack for the first time receiving their HD box for free, which is sure to help drive subscriptions.

Still to come later this year is Sky's Anytime+ service, a broadband-enabled video-on-demand service, and of course Sky 3D, Europe's first 3D TV channel.

