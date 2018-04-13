Ever thought the Moon was too low-resolution? Us neither, but NASA disagrees. The space agency has released a new video of the Moon, showing close-ups of its surface in 4K UHD.

The video was captured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft, which was launched in 2009.

NASA said the craft, "now in its ninth year... emphasise[s] the power of long-term data collection. Thanks to its many orbits around the Moon, we have been able to expand on lunar science from the Apollo missions while paving the way for future lunar exploration.

"And as the mission continues to gather data, it will provide us with many more opportunities to take a tour of our Moon."

Prominent spaces (no pun intended) include the Orientale Basin (the best-preserved impact structure on the Moon, and about the size of Texas), the Shackleton Crater at the South Pole (which reveals evidence of ice on the moon), and the Apollo 17 landing site.

(Now we're just waiting for HDR compatability, so we can get truly deep blacks.)

Via Newshub

