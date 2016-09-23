In an interview with Eurogamer, Microsoft’s Planning Director Albert Penello spoke about the importance of Microsoft including support for Ultra HD Blu-rays on the Xbox One S.

Penello said that one of the main things that influenced this choice was Microsoft’s belief in 4K which, according to Penello, “is as meaningful an upgrade as it was going from SD to HD.”

Penello also highlighted the appeal of physical discs in areas that aren't able to stream 4K content efficiently. “There are still places in the world that can’t get [4K] streaming because of their internet connections, but might have access to physical.”

This news comes following Sony's surprise decision to exclude 4K Blu-ray support from its new PS4 Pro console, in favour of focusing on video streaming.

