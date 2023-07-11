Massive OLED TV, massive discount: get up to £2000 off the 83-inch LG C2 or G2 for Prime Day

If you want a truly cinematic experience at home, size really does matter. Sure, you can get bags of enjoyment out of a smaller TV but for knock-your-socks-off entertainment, you need a really big screen.

You could, of course, go with a projector, but they can be a bit fiddly and unless you spend a fortune they don't deliver super-deep blacks and often don't offer amazing contrast.

No, what you want is a really big OLED TV such as the 83-inch LG C2 or G2. 83 inches is magnificently large, and these TVs deliver perfect blacks, pixel-level contrast control, brilliant smart TV features and every gaming spec under the sun.

What's more, both of them have been heavily discounted in time for Amazon Prime Day: you can now buy the 83-inch LG C2 for just £3999 at John Lewis, and the 83-inch LG G2 for £4499 at Amazon. Those are savings of £1500 and £2000 on their original prices respectively.

LG OLED83C2 2022 OLED TV was £5499 now £3999 at John Lewis (save £1500)

The biggest-ever C-class OLED is a sight to behold. On a pounds-per-inch basis it's not as good value as its smaller siblings, but this discount helps, and there's no substitute for size when it comes to home cinema. Read our full LG C2 review.

LG OLED83G2 2022 OLED TV was £6499 now £4499 at Amazon (save £2000)

The G2 – LG's brightest, most stylish TV – is available as a huge 83-inch model as well. If you've got the space and the budget, there may be no better TV out there. Read our full LG G2 review.

Just how good is the LG C2? The 65-inch model won our coveted Best TV Award. And it wasn't a one-off – the 42-inch version and 77-inch version also won the Best TV gongs in their respective size categories, and the 42-incher was crowned as Best Gaming TV, too!

The C2 remains our favourite TV despite LGs newer C3 having come out recently. That's because, through our extensive testing, we found that the C3 is only a slight upgrade over the C2. Seeing that it also currently costs a lot more, it's still the C2 that we recommend to most people.

The picture quality is brilliant and brilliantly consistent, with amazing contrast, vibrant but balanced colours, good motion handling, and superb detail and sharpness.

There's no better TV for gaming, either. All four HDMI ports are certified 2.1 with 48Gbps. That means they all support the gaming features of 4K 120Hz, ALLM and VRR found on the latest premium PC graphics cards, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. So you won't have to faff around making sure your console is plugged into the 'correct' HDMI port. HGiG also comes as standard and, uniquely, Dolby Vision gaming is supported right up to 4K/120Hz.

LG's webOS platform is also on board. This is super easy to use and supports all of the major streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Take all of that, make it absolutely huge and give it a four-figure discount, and you've got one of the most tempting TV deals there's ever been.

But then there's the G2 to consider as well. It does everything that the C2 does, but its picture performance is even better, thanks to a brighter OLED panel. This has benefits across the board, delivering not only brighter, punchier highlights, but also giving the whole image a lift. It's glorious.

The G2 also differs from the C2 in that it has a 'Gallery' design, which means it's the same 2.4cm thickness all over and is designed to be wall-mounted. In fact, it comes with a wall mount rather than a stand, so you'll need to budget for the latter if you're not intending to mount the TV on the wall. Amazon sells plenty of affordable third-party pedestal TV stands if you don't want to fork out for the expensive official stand from LG.

Considering the price difference is just £500 right now, we think the G2 is worth stretching for if you can, but the C2 is still an extraordinarily good TV for the money. Whichever you buy, know that we are very, very jealous.

MORE:

Read the full LG C2 review

And here's the full LG G2 review

These are all of the best TV deals available right now