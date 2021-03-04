Marshall slides into the true wireless earbuds market with Mode II

Marshall has updated its headphone line-up with a successor to 2015’s Mode wired earbuds – and not only are they wireless this time but truly wireless. Indeed, with the Mode II, there isn't a cable in sight (well, apart from the charging one in the box).

Available for pre-order from today, the Mode II are the company's first true wireless earbuds – better late than never, we suppose – and also the first Marshall earbuds model to feature the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

As always with Marshall products, there are plenty of recognisable design flourishes, from the charging case's elephant grain vinyl finish, diamond cut-outs and brass accents, to the signature white ‘M’ on the exterior of each earbud housing.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The buds boast touch-responsive controls for toggling between music and phone calls as well as activating 'Transparency’ mode and a connected phone's native voice assistant.

Marshall says the 6mm drivers deliver a “thunderous audio experience”, but should you wish to sonically tweak things there’s also the option to alter the EQ settings in the Marshall Bluetooth app.

The Mode II ships with four different sizes of ear tips to ensure a fit that works for everyone. A rubberised finish and IPX4 water-resistance rating offer protection from splashes, too.

The buds deliver a claimed solid five hours of wireless playtime from a fully charged battery, with the portable charging case providing a further 20 hours. The case can be recharged wirelessly or with the included USB-C cable.

Marshall’s Mode II in-ear headphones will be available from 14th March at £160 ($179).

