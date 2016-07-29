Marantz has fitted the SR6011 with nine channels of amplification, with each delivering 185W. The nine channels mean it can be used to power 7.1.2 or 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based speaker configurations. Marantz says you can connect an external amplifier to expand a 7.1.2 setup to a 7.1.4 configuration.

Alternatively, the SR6011 can power a second pair of speakers in a second audio zone, running a different source to the one in the main room.

Under the hood Marantz has employed its own Hyper Dynamic Amplifier Module (HDAM), which handles all audio signals before they’re sent to the speakers. Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room calibration is onboard to configure the sound settings according to the room it’s in.

All eight of the HDMI inputs on the rear support 4K Ultra HD 60Hz video, High Dynamic Range (HDR), 3D and BT.2020 4K pass-through, so it is fully ready for use with 4K video players and set-top boxes.

The unit comes with wi-fi, Bluetooth and AirPlay built-in for wireless streaming from a number of devices, alongside Spotify Connect for use with Premium Spotify subscriptions. You can also stream audio and video files stored on a local network via DLNA and there’s internet radio built-in too.

You can of course control the amp using the supplied remote control, but there’s also the option of using the Marantz 2016 AVR Remote App for Android and iOS.

The Marantz SR6011 will be available from September in black or silver-gold finishes for £1099.

