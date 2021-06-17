'Many' Xbox Series X/S games will be playable on Xbox One

The Xbox Series X and S might be Microsoft's newest consoles, but you won't need them to play the latest games. That's because new titles are coming to Xbox One consoles, Microsoft has announced.

Now, there are a few caveats to this announcement. Not all games will be playable on the older consoles, as Microsoft has only said that "many" will. They will be playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming, rather than arriving on disc. And there's not a lot of detail to dive into – the announcement was relegated to a single sentence in a blog post following Microsoft's showcase at the E3 gaming conference.

Here's the announcement in full:

"For the millions of people who play on Xbox One consoles today, we are looking forward to sharing more about how we will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers."

That mention of Microsoft Flight Simulator as an example doesn't exactly set our hearts aflutter either.

Still, it's confirmation of what Microsoft had only hinted at before, and means anyone still struggling where to find an Xbox Series X (which is most of us) can get an idea of what all the fuss is about. Last week, Microsoft revealed it was working on bringing an Xbox app direct to smart TVs, as well as producing streaming devices, letting gamers play without the need for a console. Which, given the chip shortages that will continue until at least the end of this month, has to be good news.

We look forward to hearing more details soon.

