Mega Dolby Atmos soundbar deal slashes £500 off a five-star flagship from Sennheiser

Its dimensions don’t make the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max for the faint of heart or small of TV screen, but if your home set-up warrants it, this bar will be a fantastic addition – and it takes up less room than a full-blown surround sound speaker package.

And the best news is that you can find an impressive £500 slashed off the price at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds, which makes for quite the saving. If you want impressive scale and convincing Dolby Atmos effects from your soundbar, you won’t be disappointed.

Sevenoaks will even throw in the dedicated Ambeo Max wall mount for free (normally worth £49) to help you get the bar up and running.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max £2199 £1699 at Sevenoaks (save £500)

Standing almost 1.3m wide, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max has a serious wingspan, but it takes up much less space than a full home cinema, sounds sensational, and boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. This is a hefty discount on Sennheiser's stellar soundbar, so snap it up while you can. Five stars

Deal also available at Richer Sounds

Sennheiser’s flagship has been on the market for the best part of four years now and has stood relatively unopposed during this time. A premium soundbar at this level was an ambitious project, but the company’s bar passes with flying colours.

It still stands out as being one of the biggest-sounding, immersive and best Dolby Atmos soundbars that we’ve ever tested. Those 13 drivers all work together to procure a seamless expanse of sound that really throws you into the middle of the on-screen action.

Okay, at at an impressive 127cm wide and 14cm tall, your TV will need to be suitably sized to do it justice and also wall-mounted to make sure the bar’s height doesn’t obstruct any of your screen. The Max weighs in at 18.5kg too, so you’ll need to be sure your wall (or rack) can accommodate.

Convinced it can? Well, the pay-off will be amazing home cinema sound. Sennheiser’s built-in calibration software will get the bar sounding at its best, leaving you free to sit back and let your favourite movie soundtracks wash over you.

Connectivity options include three HDMI 2.0 inputs and one HDMI 2.1 output which supports eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel).

You also have wi-fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Chromecast, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect which should cater for the bulk of your streaming needs.

In our review we said bass is “delivered with weighty gusto and seamless integration” and summed up our experience by saying “the dynamics really are exceptional for a one-box device, as are the scale and spaciousness”.

Yes, it’s big, but this allows the Sennheiser to use large, high-quality drivers that work together seamlessly and can produce sound with convincing and cohesive tonality and solidity – no mean feat for a soundbar with so many drivers.

And now there’s a sizeable £500 hole in the asking price thanks to this superb deal, we think now could be a great time to take the plunge and give your shiny flatscreen TV the audio upgrade it deserves.

