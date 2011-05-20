Having sealed a deal with Disney last month, LoveFilm has now further expanded its film catalogue by agreeing a tie-up with UK distributor Optimum Releasing.

This latest deal gives LoveFilm access to more than 30 Optimum pay-TV films as well as the company's extensive back catalogue, which includes The Deer Hunter, Mulholland Drive and The Pianist.

LoveFilm chief executive, Simon Calver, says: "We are very excited to be partnering with such an influential and innovative distributor as Optimum.



"This announcement means we can offer consumers great films like The Wrestler and The Ghost instantly as part of their subscription. LoveFilm's catalogue is going from strength to strength."

