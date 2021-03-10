Limited-time LG OLED TV deal: lowest-ever prices on LG OLEDs for one week only

LG's superb 2020 OLED TVs have dropped to their lowest ever prices for one week only. So if you're eyeing up a new 4K TV this spring, this looks like the perfect time to buy.

The deals knock 10 per cent off the already discounted TVs. That amounts to more than £200 off the RRP of the entry-level LG OLED55BX, bringing it to below £1000 for the first time.

The CX range – always the sweet spot of LG's OLED family – is also in for some heavy discounts. The 48CX (the world's first 48-inch OLED TV) comes down to £1169 (a saving of £310), while the 55-incher is the same price.

Want to make a statement? The design-led GX range has money off too. The 55-incher will set you back £1439, while the 77in model costs £4049.

Various retailers are supporting this deal, each with its own discount code that needs to be input in order to get the extra 10 per cent discount. Click here to see the full list of retailers and select your favourite, or use the handy links we've provided below.

LG OLED55BX £1199 £989 at Currys

Less than £1000 for a 55in LG OLED TV is a great deal. The BX is LG's budget range, but doesn't scrimp on features, with ALLM, VRR and eARC all making it a great choice for gamers. It also comes in a 65in model which is discounted to £1439. Use code 10OFFVISION to get the extra 10% off whichever model you choose.View Deal

LG OLED OLED48CX £1479 £1169 at Sevenoaks

The world's first 48in OLED TV is perfect for anyone short on space but big on love of picture quality. There's more than £300 off this model, but its bigger siblings are discounted too – the 55-incher is the same price as the 48in set, the 65in comes down to £1709, while the 77in model now sells for £3149. The Sevenoaks discount code is GDTV10.View Deal

LG OLED55GX £1799 £1439 at John Lewis

The GX is LG's pricier, design-led range. But with these discounts, it's more accessible to the rest of us. As well as the £360 discount on this 55in model, the 65in set comes down to £2069, while the 77in model is now £4049. The John Lewis discount code is 83701384.View Deal

LG is the OLED TV expert, and it makes the panels for all the other OLED sets on the market, including those from the likes of Sony and Philips.

LG's 2021 OLED TVs are starting to roll out now globally, so perhaps the discounts on these 2020 models aren't all that surprising. But, most importantly for the consumer, these are still really great TVs.

These deals are live now and will last for one week, ending on 16th March.

