LG's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar has a unique feature (and a steep price tag)

Back in January, LG announced two new Dolby Atmos soundbars, and now they've just gone on sale, we can confirm pricing.

The USC9S is the more premium model and costs £1000 / $1000 (around AU$1840). The USE6S is more modestly priced, at £500 / $450 (around AU$920).

That puts the USC9S up there with the priciest soundbars around. Think the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, B&W Panorama 3 and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 (though not as expensive as the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Max or Devialet Dione). But it does come with a unique feature.

Namely, it's the only soundbar in the world designed specifically for LG's C Series OLED TVs. It comes with its own bracket that's compatible with the LG C3 or C2 at 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes. The bracket lets you wall- or stand-mount the soundbar while it's actually attached to the TV.

The USC9S also has Triple Up-Firing Speakers, designed to create a more immersive and realistic listening experience.

Both the USC9S and the smaller USE6S boast LG's AI Sound Pro feature. This analyses the audio signal from whatever you're watching (or listening to) and automatically applies the optimum settings. We're hoping this will save you a lot of time digging around in the menus.

Both soundbars also have Wow Orchestra, a feature which harnesses all of the soundbar's and the connected TV's speakers to create an expanded soundstage with more height, depth and power. And they support Dolby Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced powered by DTS:X.

Pair your LG soundbar with your compatible LG TV, and you can bring up the settings menu on-screen using the TV's Home Dashboard. This will let you manage the soundbar's settings and share sound modes with the TV, all without opening a separate menu.

You don't even need to plug it into the TV, thanks to the Wowcast feature that enables wireless connectivity. LG claims this won't compromise sound quality, but we'll have to test them for ourselves to verify that.

Both the USC9S and USE6S are on sale now.

