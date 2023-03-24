LG announces UK pricing for its 2023 OLED TVs – you might want to sit down for this

LG's 2023 range of OLED TVs includes some genuine innovations, but they'll cost you. The firm has just announced UK prices, and they're all higher than the equivalent models last year.

The price disparity is biggest with the larger models. LG's 83-inch G3 will retail for £7500, a full £1000 more than the same sized G2 (the same size C3 is again a full grand pricier than the 83-inch C2). The price increase gets less as you go down in size, and it's less notable with the C3, LG's less premium OLED TV. But without fail, every model is more expensive than last year's equivalent.

Here's the price breakdown.

LG C3 prices versus C2

42-inch: £1500 vs £1400 – price increase: £100

£1500 vs £1400 – price increase: £100 48-inch: £1600 vs £1400 – price increase: £200

£1600 vs £1400 – price increase: £200 55-inch: £2100 vs £1900 – price increase: £200

£2100 vs £1900 – price increase: £200 65-inch: £2900 vs £2700 – price increase: £200

£2900 vs £2700 – price increase: £200 77-inch: £4000 vs £3700 – price increase: £300

£4000 vs £3700 – price increase: £300 83-inch: £6500 vs £5500 – price increase £1000

And here's how the flagship G3 compares to last year's G2.

LG G3 prices versus G2

55-inch: £2600 vs £2400 – price increase: £200

£2600 vs £2400 – price increase: £200 65-inch: £3500 vs £3300 – price increase: £200

£3500 vs £3300 – price increase: £200 77-inch: £5000 vs £4500 – price increase: £500

£5000 vs £4500 – price increase: £500 83-inch: £7500 vs £6500 – price increase: £1000

Now the good news. Every 2023 LG model is at least £99 cheaper than Samsung's rival model for this year. The 55-inch Samsung S95C is £2699, for example, compared to £2600 for the same size G3. The price differential is the same for the S95C in 65 inches (£3599) and 77 inches (£5099).

LG has also knocked 10 per cent off the price of last year's OLED TVs, even if they're already discounted. The promotion started earlier this week and lasts until 28th March. So if you can't afford – or aren't prepared to pay – the 2023 premium, a 2022 model could be the better buy.

We'll have full reviews of both LG's and Samsung's new TVs soon, so stay tuned.

