LG’s Award-winning 48-inch C3 OLED TV hits new lowest price at Sevenoaks

The LG C3 4K OLED TV dominated the What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, taking home the Awards for ‘Best 40-43 inch TV’, ‘Best premium 48-50 inch TV’, and ‘Best gaming TV’.

The 48-inch version earned five stars in its review for its crisp, balanced picture and superb gaming specifications.

Thanks to some fresh discounts, the LG C3 is down to a new lowest price of £1099 at Sevenoaks , down from £1599. On top of a £400 price drop, use code GDSAVE100 at checkout to save an extra £100.

LG C3 (OLED48C3) was £1599 now £1099

The LG C3 OLED TV received a five-star review and subsequent Awards for good reason. Its excellent picture and impressive gaming specifications put it above most of the competition and at a new low price, it’s a better deal than ever.

The C3 features four 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. It also supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG which makes getting accurate HDR with modern games much easier. One of the HDMI ports is designated for eARC connectivity while there’s also an optical output, useful if you have audio gear that requires this connection.

The webOS 23 operating system featured in the C3 is very user-friendly with every streaming service working as you would expect and can support formats up to Dolby Vision and Dolby Amos.

This is all driven by LG’s Alpha 9 (sixth-generation) processor. There are quite a host of upgrades over the fifth generation of Alpha 9 processor, this includes AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without losing intentional film grain.

There’s also OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones). The Object Enhancer feature sharpens foreground elements for extra image depth and clarity, while HDR Expression Enhancer applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements, again for extra three-dimensionality.

If this sounds good to you, then for £1099 at Sevenoaks you can get your hands on a 48-inch LG C3 today.

