LG reveals release date for world's first 8K OLED TV

One of the most extravagant and high-spec'd TVs ever - let alone of 2019 - is nearly upon us. LG has announced shipping details for the world’s first 8K OLED TV, the 88in 88Z9. Pre-orders are starting as soon as this week in the South Korean company's motherland.

LG has revealed a third quarter Europe and US release date for the 88Z9, so the latest the pixel-packing, pencil-thin set should arrive in those necks of the woods is September.

LG's announcement wasn't all that generous, however, with pricing for its largest screen to date still missing. Invariably, the 88Z9 8K TV is going to be one of the world's most expensive TVs, with a five-figure tag almost locked on. Hopefully, we'll be able to take a stab at a figure once the Korea pre-order opens. According to The Verge, we can expect it to be 50 million won, which translates to around $42,000.

The 88Z9 naturally boasts the brand's top 2019 TV specs (all of which are detailed here): the Alpha 9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, both AI Picture and AI Sound processing, ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, and HDMI 2.1 with eARC support. All the connections, as well as a built-in soundbar, are housed in the stand, although the TV can be wall-mounted.

For TV hunters with more modest ambitions, there is, of course, LG's 4K OLED range, which are starting to trickle into stores. We've already gone twelve rounds with the OLED65C9PLA (£3299 / $3500) - and make no mistake, we're suitably impressed.

