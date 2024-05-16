LG expands its audio line-up with flagship Dolby Atmos earbuds and four new Bluetooth speakers

LG has announced it is expanding its audio line-up, with a pair of improved true wireless earbuds and four new XBoom speakers added to its offering.

The new TONE Free T90S are an update to the T90 buds that were released in 2022, and feature an improved fit, smaller charging case and better sound, plus support for Dolby Atmos with Dolby head-tracking.

That means that whether you’re watching movies or listening to music, you can take advantage of spatial audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz, which will adapt itself based on your head movements – very much like Apple’s spatial audio offering.

For its overall sound, LG has continued to work with hi-fi brand Meridian, and part of the improvements that have been made here come down to a larger 11mm driver, which is now made from pure graphene, instead of just being coated in it.

LG says this change should help to reduce vibrations and boost performance across the board, creating a well-balanced and precise sound with “powerful bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies”. They’ll also have Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology baked in, which looks to maintain a consistent tonal balance no matter the volume you’re listening at.

The buds and eartips have been redesigned for a comfier and more secure all day-fit, improving the efficacy of the adaptive noise cancellation to boot, while the charging case has been made smaller than its predecessor for easier pocketability.

As well as LG’s UVnano technology, which uses ultraviolet light to eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria from the buds in just 10 minutes, the case also gets LG’s Plug & Wireless feature, which allows it to be used as a Bluetooth transmitter.

This is helpful for times you can’t use Bluetooth, like connecting to inflight entertainment systems and gym equipment. Simply hook the case up to the wired source using the included USB-C or aux cables and the case will stream the audio direct to your buds.

The T90S supports the regular AAC and SBC audio codecs, plus higher-res through aptX Adaptive for compatible devices. There’s also Multipoint Bluetooth support, for connecting to two devices at the same time. The TONE Free T90S will be available from May with a price of £229 in the UK – expect similar in the US.

New XBOOM speakers

As for the new XBoom speakers, LG wants to ensure its speaker line-up has you covered no matter where you want to listen to music.

First up, the new addition to the LG XBOOM 360 series is aimed at the homebodies among you. The new XO2 is a smaller sibling to the existing XO3, packing the same omnidirectional audio and 360-degree mood lighting into a more compact design. It has a 15-hour battery life, is IP55 rated for use outdoors and costs £199/$199. It’s available now.

For listening on the go, the rugged and portable XBOOM Go line also gets a couple of new additions at both ends of the size scale.

First up, the boombox-esque XG8 promises powerful audio and military grade durability, with IP67 water and dust resistance and 15-hour battery life, while those needing something a little smaller and more lightweight have the XBOOM Go XG2. Packing the same durability ratings as its big brother, it offers 10 hours of playback with a handy adjustable shock cord for attaching to backpacks and bikes. It’ll cost £69.99 / $79.99 and is available now, while the XG8 is coming at the end of the month, with a price still TBC.

Finally, for those who really want to get the party started, the XL9 joins LG's line of all-singing, all-dancing party speakers as its largest. Packing 8-inch woofers and a neighbour-bothering 1000W power output, it is capable of some serious volume and promises deeper bass with a "more expansive, well-balanced sound".

Of course a party speaker wouldn't be a party speaker without light effects, and the XL9 delivers, with Pixel LED lighting capable of colourful patterns, customised text and visual EQ effects on the speaker's LED panel, while Multi Colour Ring Lighting creates music-synchronised light shows that can be customised via the XBOOM app.

An IPX4 rating makes it pool-party safe, while inputs for microphones and guitars also make impromptu karaoke sessions a very dangerous possibility. Prices are TBC but you can expect it in May too.

