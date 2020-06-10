LG CineBeam PH30N mini projector beams 100-inch image from 11 feet

With summer drawing nearer, LG has announced the very timely launch of its next portable projector. Forget watching the latest blockbusters on a 40- or 50-something-inch TV, the CineBeam PH30N can beam a 100-inch image onto a screen or wall from just 10.8 feet.

Now available for $400 (about £320 / AU$570), the PH30N is the most modest model in LG's CineBeam projector range, which spans the much pricier, five-star CineBeam HU80KSW 4K portable projector, range-topping HU85LA 4K laser projector, and a handful of midrange home cinema models.

To that end, it beams a 1280 x 720 HD resolution as opposed to an Ultra HD one, claiming a reasonably modest brightness of 250 ANSI lumens. The lamp behind its LED light source supposedly lasts up to 30,000 hours: up to 10 years based on a usage of eight hours a day, then.

Staying true to its portable ambitions, the PH30N is just five inches tall and wide and weighs a little over a pound – perfect for slipping into a bag and taking to a friend's backyard movie night. LG says its built-in battery allows for a completely cable-free experience for up to two hours – so you should be good for one (not too epic) movie on a single charge.

Audio can be wirelessly streamed to the projector via Bluetooth, too, while wireless smartphone mirroring and USB stick playback are catered for.

