Famed camera brand Leica has produced a luxury UST projector with a very fancy lens

Legendary camera brand Leica has released its first laser projector, the Leica Cine 1.

Leica’s Cine 1 is an ultra-short throw projector featuring a smart TV interface, 4K resolution (via pixel shifting), and Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Using a digital micro-mirror device system and the Leica Summicron ultra short-throw lens, the Cine 1 projects a fixed-size image depending on the model, either 100 or 120 inches. European buyers (excluding the UK) can also get their hands on an 80-inch model.

Using a fixed-size lens should, in theory, avoid any of the warping and imperfections you get when using a variable lens. Leica is famous for its precision lenses, so this approach makes a lot of sense. It is unusual, though.

(Image credit: Leica)

In terms of connectivity options available, the Leica Cine 1 (shown above) features three HDMI ports. Two sockets support HDMI 2.1, with one of those also doubling as the eARC port. The third HDMI is 2.0-spec and supports 4K / 60Hz signals. The projector also features a digital audio output, ethernet port, USB port, and two antenna inputs for RF signals.

Moving on to wireless connectivity, the Cine 1 is compatible with Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay, Bluetooth 5.0, and screen mirroring functionality. Leica’s new projector also supports a number of HDR formats, including HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision, theoretically allowing for optimal viewing of a range of content.

Both the 100 and 120-inch screen models measure 600 x 378 x 149mm and weigh 15.1kg – it’s a fairly large, weighty unit with a price to match.

The 100-inch model is currently retailing for £8495 / $8995 while the 120-inch version will set you back £8995 / $9495.

MORE:

Best projectors 2023: Full HD, 4K, portable and short-throw



Xgimi's latest projector is bright, stylish and Dolby Vision approved

Epson's new ultra-short throw laser projector has Android TV and Yamaha speakers