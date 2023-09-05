Epson's new ultra-short throw laser projector has Android TV and Yamaha speakers

Here's proof that creating a home cinema isn't just for the elite few. Epson's new 4K projector is more affordable than most, and because it's an ultra-short throw model, you don't need to rearrange the room around it.

The Epson EH-LS650 is the latest in the company's EpiqVision range. But while others in the range start at £3000, this one will set you back just £2300 (international pricing is TBC). That's about the same price as the 65-inch LG C3.

With a fuss-free setup and modern design, it's intended as a replacement for your TV. And with a screen size of 60 to 120 inches, it should draw quite a crowd.

The Android TV operating system is onboard for easy access to all the major streaming apps, while Chromecast built-in lets you display content from your device. With Yamaha 20W speakers on audio duty, it should sound pretty good too (though we would always advise adding a soundbar). It can even work as a standalone smart speaker.

Input lag is under 20ms, which should please gamers, and the Epson Setting Assistant app brings automatic keystone adjustment via the smartphone's camera for simple setup.

The EH-LS650 will go on sale next month in black or white.

