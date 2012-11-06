We're big fans of these Tannoy DC6T SE speakers – indeed we have said they're as complete a package as you're likely to see for less than £1000.

And we've got five pairs of these superb speakers to give away, so five lucky readers are going to be extremely happy indeed.

Not only do the Tannoy Revolution DC6T SEs sound great, but they aren't fussy about positioning either, so they should be suitable for almost any room.

"You'll be blown away by the SEs. Rhythmically, they're astounding. They are exciting without being over-eager," we said.

To enter, just head on over to our competition page and submit your answer. Remember, you must be logged in to enter.

Competition closes at 11.59pm on November 9th 2012.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook