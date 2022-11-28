9 best Bluetooth headphones Cyber Monday deals still live – Award winners from $32

Cyber Monday is coming to a close, so if you plan to bag a Cyber Monday headphone deal, now is the time.

Plenty of stock and deal prices have already been exhausted, but thankfully there are still some excellent deals on five-star and Award-winning pairs from $32 that are going the distance.

We have scoured the internet to find the best prices on the best pairs, and below is our pick of the 9 best Cyber Monday headphone deals, all of which come highly recommended by our expert reviews team and are now all the more attractive thanks to their price drop. Happy shopping!

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 $100 $58 at Amazon (save $42) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, exercise-friendly wireless earbuds are well worth the investment – even without the Black Friday price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 $400 $339 at Amazon (save $61) (opens in new tab)

The best pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones you can buy at this price. The Sony XM5 headphones might feel a little less premium than before, but the jump in sound quality from the previous generation is a big one.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series $99 $64 at Amazon (save $35) (opens in new tab)

With Google Assistant voice control, and an all-round sound performance that stands up there with the best at this price. Though they’re aimed primarily at Android owners, we can quite happily recommend the Pixel Buds A-Series to iOS users too, if they are in the market for some comfortable, reliable, good-sounding in-ears. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N $180 $68 at Best Buy (save $112) (opens in new tab)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested them, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT $60 $32 at Amazon (save $28) (opens in new tab)

No luxury flourishes here, just great, great value. Enjoy an open, detailed presentation alongside in-app EQ options coupled with a great budget build. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are a great option for wireless headphones on the cheap. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless $129 $89 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)

Not keen on going truly wireless? Want that wire connecting the earbuds for greater assurance and stability while exercising? These verteran Boses are among the best of an increasingly rare breed, offering punchy sound alongside a comfortable, lightweight design. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $279 $179 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

These fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They may have been surpassed by the $249 QC Earbuds II (opens in new tab) sequels, but for this price are still extremely attractive and preferable over the AirPods Pro. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 $280 $175 at Amazon (save $105) (opens in new tab)

Put simply, the Sonys are the complete package – fantastic all-rounders that look great, sound great, and do everything you could ask of them. Battery life is eight hours per charge, they're nice to use and their noise-cancelling is one of the best in the business. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 at Amazon (save $122) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony’s premium XM4 might have been trumped by the XM5 (above) but they still deliver a sonic masterclass. Nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. If your budget can stretch, these won't disappoint What Hi-Fi? Award winner

