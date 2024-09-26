KEF updates Q Series speaker range with innovative tech for "exceptional" performance

KEF has unveiled its latest generation of Q Series loudspeakers, which aims to make the company's latest technologies even more accessible to hi-fi and home cinema fans. Aimed at listeners "looking to elevate their at-home audio experience", the new speaker range combines KEF's signature design aesthetics with its latest innovations.

Conceived as a flexible range for both stereo and home cinema, the new Q Series comprises eight models. The three-way Q Concerto Meta revives memories of the classic KEF Concerto 1969 bookshelf speaker, while the diminutive Q1 Meta Compact and Q3 Meta standmounts are two-way designs available at more affordable prices than their more premium Concerto counterpart.

The Q7 Meta and Q11 Meta Flagship are the range's three-way floorstanders, promising "refined detail and powerful bass to bring your music to life". Rounding out the series are the Q4 Meta on-wall speaker, the Q6 Meta centre channel speaker and the Q8 Meta Dolby Atmos surround speaker for users seeking a fully immersive home cinema setup.

(Image credit: KEF)

Just like last year's more premium R Meta range, the more affordable new Q Series has been updated to incorporate the company's latest innovations. The biggest news is the integration of KEF's 'Metamaterial Absorption Technology ('MAT'), a maze-like structure at the rear of the Uni-Q driver's motor system which uses intricate channels to absorb the tweeter's rearward sound radiation within a given range of frequencies.

This same tech is found in the Award-winning KEF LS50 Meta and R3 Meta speakers, and we named 'MAT' our Innovation of the Year in 2020 for its clever ability to handle those unwanted sound waves and allow the tweeter to produce a clearer, more natural sound.

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF's latest 12th-gen UniQ driver is also found across every one of the eight new models in the updated Q Series, promising to deliver an "incredibly detailed performance" for your music and movies. The Uni-Q driver array has been redesigned for the Q series to maximise performance, including a re-engineered tweeter gap damper for improving detail and clarity, all of which combines, says KEF, "to ensure the Q Series sounds more transparent and lifelike than ever".

An aluminium cone driver for extra bass performance and "enhanced crossover design with fine-tuned signal path for pristine, clean sound" are additional updates.

(Image credit: KEF)

The Q Concerto Meta will be available from September 26th exclusively for myKEF members, while the rest of the range will hit the market on October 10th. Available in satin black, satin white and walnut finishes, prices for the new Q Series with MAT range are as follows:

- Q1 Meta 2-way bookshelf speaker: £499 / $600 per pair

- Q3 Meta 2-way bookshelf speaker: £649 / $800 per pair

- Q Concerto Meta 3-way bookshelf speaker: £1099 / $1300 per pair

- Q7 Meta 3-way floorstanding speaker: £1399 / $1800 per pair

- Q11 Meta Flagship 3-way floorstanding speaker: £1999 / $2200 per pair

- Q4 Meta 2-way on-wall speaker: £349 / $500

- Q6 Meta 3-way centre channel speaker: £699 / $800

- Q8 Meta Dolby Atmos surround speaker: £599 / $800 per pair

