Clearly a fan of alliteration, KEF has launched the Kube8b, Kube10b and Kube12b subwoofers. They all sit below its current T2, R400b and Reference 8b models.

While the numeric in each model names indicates their driver size in inches, the rest of the details are range-spanning.

Firstly, each model is driven by a 300-watt Class D amplifier.

Each sub features LFE, line and speaker-level inputs, phase selection, EQ tuning presets (for fine-tuning depending on where your Kube is positioned) and smartConnect (which automatically detects mono or stereo sub configurations and adjusts volume levels accordingly).

KEF has also developed a DSP algorithm it calls iBX ('Intelligent Bass Extension'), which analyses the input signal and aims to maximise the subs’ drivers so they can “play louder and remain dynamic at any listening level”.

The Kube8b, Kube10b and Kube12b are available now for £500, £600 and £700 respectively.

Don't forget Black Friday is just around the corner - you can keep track of all the best deals on our Best Black Friday deals page. Subwoofers are bound to feature...



MORE:

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2017 – all the winners revealed!

KEF Q Series speakers aim to be better than ever

KEF LS50 Wireless aim to “improve on greatness”

Naim revamps entire Uniti all-in-one streaming range

Focal introduces Kanta No.2 floorstanders and Clear headphones