We're exhibiting up at the Gadget Show Live in the NEC, Birmingham all this week so come and join us if you can.
We've built a 'smart home' with the the help of our colleagues from Stuff and British Gas – you can find us in the Home Innovation Village, Hall 9, stand C180.
A member of the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision editorial team will be on hand each day to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries, you can pick up a copy of the magazine and check out the latest tech in our home of the future. There are even some great prizes to be won.
We're running a home entertainment system in the lounge, comprising of the following:
Panasonic TX-L50ET60B smart TV
Yamaha YSP-4300 soundbar
Humax DTR-T1000 YouView set-top box
Cambridge Audio 752BD Blu-ray player
Libratone Zipp AirPlay speaker
And our colleagues from Stuff are responsible for some very nifty gadgets in other parts of the house, including:
Withings Wi-Fi Smart Body Analyzer
Dyson hot+cool
Nintendo Wii U games console
Samsung UE46F8000 voice and gesture control TV
Philips Hue smartphone-controllable lighting
iRobot Scuba
Berg Little Printer
QOOQ Tablet
We'll also be presenting a live demo every day at 5pm in the Hub Theatre, explaining how to get smart TV, stream music wirelessly around your house and make the most of your digital music collection.
The Gadget Show Live runs from April 3-7 at the NEC in Birmingham. Check out the show website for opening times, ticket prices and to book online. See you there!
